St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Local sporting groups get funding boost

JG
By Jim Gainsford
June 15 2024 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW Government's Local Sport Grant Program provides grants of up to $20,00 to individual clubs and associations.
NSW Government's Local Sport Grant Program provides grants of up to $20,00 to individual clubs and associations.

Local sporting organisations in the Kogarah and Oatley electorates have benefited under the NSW Government's Local Sport Grant Program.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.