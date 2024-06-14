Local sporting groups get funding boost

Local sporting organisations in the Kogarah and Oatley electorates have benefited under the NSW Government's Local Sport Grant Program.
The program provides up to $20,000 to individual clubs and associations with $50,000 available in each electorate for new equipment, programs and facilities that increase participation in community sport.
Overall, 579 projects across NSW have received grants awarded funding in this year's Program which totals $4.4 million.
Sporting groups and projects in the Kogarah electorate receiving grants are:
- Kingsgrove Colts received $20,000 to build an aluminum grandstand for players and families.
- Kogarah Bay Sailing Club received $9,635 to repair its rescue boat and implement an instructor training program that will greatly enhance safety.
- Kogarah Cougars received $13,600 which will go towards a preseason development program for boys and girls.
- St George Junior Rugby League received $6,765 to improve players skills and train volunteers in the league.
NSW Premier and Kogarah MP Chris Minns said, "The NSW State Labor Government is focused on rebuilding our local grassroots sporting communities, on driving participation, and delivering fit-for-purpose facilities for our children.
"The Local Sport Grant Program provides vital funds directly to grassroots community sports clubs and associations to deliver programs and equipment to support their participants.
"With the important role sport plays in keeping our local community health, active and socially connected, this funding is vital to community health, wellbeing and sense of identity," Mr Minns said.
Five organisations in the Oatley electorate have received funding, including:
- $15,000 to Connells Point Rovers FC for their Growing the women's game Program.
- $12,497 to Football St George for Junior Girls Representative Program - Team Gear and Equipment.
- $5,716 to Football St George for Football4All - Gear and Equipment.
- $6,100 to Georges River District Cricket Club for a new Bowling Machine and Frogbox.
- $6,683 to Georges River Rugby for Rugby Club Equipment.
- $4000 to St Joseph's Riverwood Sports Club for their Looking the part @Joeys Program.
Member for Oatley, Mark Coure said, "This funding will go a long way to ensure that our local sporting clubs have the equipment and programs they need to continue giving our kids and adults a place to hone their skills and get active."
"It is so important to support grassroots sports as a means of creating a sense of community and encouraging volunteering in our local area. I am extremely happy to see these deserving sporting clubs and organisations receive this funding," he said.
