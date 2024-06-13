Rising Up Film Screenings

Sutherland Shire 2023 Environmental Citizen of the Year Kal Ganznig has had two sold out screenings of his new film 'Rising Up' at Hoyts Cronulla, a work which celebrates World Ocean Day.
Notable guests including Mark Speakman, Andrew Ettinghausen , Deputy Mayor Carol Provan, Simon Kennedy, Councillor Leanne Farmer, President of Surfing Sutherland Shire Andy Britton and Cathy Mason President of Caringbah Rotary all showed their support with Q&A panelists Blake Johnston, Joel Bryant, Uncle Dean Kelly and Lizzie Hedding talking about their relationship with our Oceans.
The Friday night screening saw an appropriate acknowledgment to country by Uncle Dean Kelly who talked about the indigenous peoples commitment to clean and sustainable ocean living, with Deputy Mayor Carol Provan introducing the film.
After both screenings there was a lively Q&A discussion covering topics of concern and interest from the community including nuclear, importance to protect the ocean, plastic in community and importantly how the community can take action.
Kal said he created the film 'Rising Up' upon returning to Australia after attending the United Nations COP27 and 28 conferences and wanting to uncover solutions to climate change and plastic pollution.
"It was unreal seeing the turn out of the community to sell out two screenings, people from 7 years old to over 70 and the overwhelmingly positive response of Rising Up." he said
"The ocean provides us with so much in the Sutherland Shire and it was great starting to get messages from audience members about how they are starting to take action.''
The film was produced by Take 3 for the Sea and produced by local filmmaker Joel Bryant.
