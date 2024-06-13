St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

M6 could be delayed by a further year following sinkhole problems

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated June 14 2024 - 11:48am, first published 7:27am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Existing situation: The intersection of Princes Highway and President Avenue, Kogarah. Picture: John Veage
Existing situation: The intersection of Princes Highway and President Avenue, Kogarah. Picture: John Veage

Motorists can expect a further delay in the opening of the $3.1 billion first stage of the M6 motorway - possibly by as much as a year.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.