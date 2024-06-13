Mother of three young children was one of the women swept from rocks at Kurnell

One of the women who lost their lives when they were swept into the sea while walking on a rock shelf at Kurnell was a mother of three young children.
Niersha Haris, 38, and Marwa Hashim, 35, had been picnicking on the Monday of the King's Birthday long weekend before walking on the rocks at Yena Gap where they were hit by a large wave.
The women were Indian nationals and members of the Sydney Malayalee community.
Sydney Malayalee Association has launched a fundraising appeal to support Ms Haris's family.
A social media post reads:
Dear Friends and Community Members,
We come together with heavy hearts to support our friend Haris Nalakath and his three young children during this tough time.
Tragically, Haris' beloved wife, Niersha Haris (fondly known as Shani), passed away being swept off rocks at Kurnell in Sutherland shire of Sydney in a freak accident on 10th June 2024 leaving behind her grieving family and three young children.
Shani was a very jovial person, service-minded and extremely friendly making her well known in Sydney's Malayalee community. She was one of the founding members of "Malabar Thattukada", having served delicious Malabar snacks and food at various community events in Sydney, NSW.
As we mourn the loss of Shani, we also recognize the financial strain that accompanies such an unexpected tragedy, particularly when it comes to covering funeral and associated expenses. In this time of immense sorrow, we are reaching out to our community to ask for your support in alleviating the burden on Haris and his family.
Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a meaningful difference in helping Shani's family navigate this challenging period and provide a dignified farewell for their beloved wife and mother, your esteemed contributions will go directly to Haris's bank account fairly and transparently.
Let us come together in solidarity and compassion to honour Shani's memory and support her family during this heartbreaking time. Your generosity and kindness will be deeply appreciated by Haris and his children as they navigate the days ahead.
This fundraising has been organized by SydMal (Sydney Malayalee Association) with the consent of Haris (Husband of Shani) who is the beneficiary of the funds raised and in association with Kerala Muslim Cultural Centre (KMCC) Australia NSW, World Malayalee Council Sydney and other kind-hearted friends and families.
Let's come together as a community to offer our love, prayers and needed financial support to Shani's grieving family.
With heartfelt gratitude,
Sydney Malayalee Association
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.