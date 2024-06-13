St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Mother of three young children was one of the women swept from rocks at Kurnell

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated June 14 2024 - 9:15am, first published 9:12am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

One of the women who lost their lives when they were swept into the sea while walking on a rock shelf at Kurnell was a mother of three young children.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.