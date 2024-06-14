Buy a beanie for brain cancer

This year marks the sixth year that IGA stores in NSW have supported the annual Mark Hughes Foundation Beanie for Brain Cancer initiative.
Mark Hughes is a Newcastle Knights legend and brain cancer survivor. In June he visited Ritchies Taren Point, Lloyds Cronulla and Hurstville and IGA Mortdale to celebrate the 2024 Beanie for Brain Cancer initiative.
Shoppers can purchase a new 2024 Beanie at their local IGA for the next few months or until stock is sold out.
