Police release CCTV images following Sylvania fire

Police are appealing for information after fire destroyed a commercial unit at Sylvania last year.
A police statement said, About 1.45am on Friday 22 December 2023, emergency services responded to reports of a fire at a building on the Princes Highway, Sylvania.
"Fire and Rescue NSW battled the blaze however a commercial unit at the premises was destroyed," the statement said.
"There were no reports of injuries, as a result of the fire.
"As part of inquiries, police have released CCTV footage of a man seen in the area at the time of the incident.
"Anyone able to recognise the person, or who might have CCTV or dashcam footage from the area withing an hour of the incident, is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000."
