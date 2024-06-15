The bank that saved Bexley

When the big banks deserted Bexley in the early 2000s, local businesses and residents decided to make a stand and save their town centre.
Westpac, Commonwealth and ANZ all abandoned the Bexley shopping strip by the Town Centre leaving Bexley without any bank.
The void in the provision of banking products and financial services, led the Bexley Chamber of Commerce, spurred on by local individuals, businesses, and shopkeepers, to approach Bendigo Bank to set up a branch in Bexley
Guided by the chamber, the community formed the Bexley Community Bank Steering Committee.
Their aim was to raise $650,000 to establish a Bexley Community Bank as a Bendigo Bank franchise.
The Bendigo Bank head office required the steering committee to carry out a feasibility study gauging the support for a community bank in the Bexley Town Centre.
The study determined the level of bank business local people would be prepared to bring across to a community bank branch in Bexley.
"This entire campaign to date has been based on community spirit, we now have to determine whether it's a commercial reality," Bexley Community Bank Steering Committee spokesman, Fred Scott said at the time.
The steering committee delivered 7,000 studies to local Bexley households on November 5 and 6, 2002.
Public meetings were also held in the Bexley Anglican Church to keep residents up-to-date on the campaign.
By the end of that year, $525,000 had been pledged by local people. After the findings of the study were presented to the Bendigo Bank it was determined that there was strong community support to open a community franchise branch of the bank in Bexley.
After an initial feasibility study in 2002, it took just shy of two years to raise the required $650,000 to establish the branch.
During this time the Bexley Chamber of Commerce, local individuals and businesses, and a many number of volunteers door-knocked, fundraised, and gave generously of their time to bring about the branch's opening.
The Bexley Community Bank opened supported by a colourful street celebration on June 18, 2004.
Since then the branch has become central to the commercial and community life of Bexley, based on the 'profit with purpose' model of putting resources back into the community,
Today the branch team comprises the following staff Anthony Georgiou (Branch Manager), Charbel Tobbagi (Home Lending Specialist/Customer Relationship Manager), Tina Axougas (Customer Relationship Officer), Isela Caicedo Flores (Customer Relationship Officer), and Susan Awad (Customer Service Officer).
"Our team are all St George and Sutherland Shire locals, who understand local business & value your banking relationship," Mr Georgiou said.
"Our products include a full range of personal and business facilities including transaction accounts, savings accounts, term deposits, credit cards, personal loans, home loans, business credit cards, business loans, equipment finance, merchant solutions, and managed funds.
"The last 20 years could not have been possible without the ongoing support of our customers, local community, Community Bank Board, and shareholders. Thank you for entrusting us to service your banking and financial needs now and into the future. We look forward to welcoming you to our branch."
Speaking at the Centenary celebrations of the Bexley Chamber of Commerce earlier this year, the chamber President, Jeff Tullock said the chamber's proudest achievement of the past 100 years was being instrumental in raising $650,000 to establish the community bank at a time when all other financial institutions deserted Bexley.
"Around 2000 Bexley Town centre had a Commonwealth, Westpac and ANZ bank as well as United Permanent and St George Building Societies," Mr Tullock said.
"The benefit of full service Community Banks such as ours in Bexley can't be overstated. I often marvel at how our bank's staff remember the names of each and every regular customer.
"Our bank is the backbone of our community. It's a social hub for older members of the community and an essential and efficient support for local businesses in their short and long term banking needs.
"A healthy bank such as ours reflects a prosperous community. We are the envy of larger town centres left without a bank," he said.
The branch is located at 416-418 Forest Road, Bexley.
