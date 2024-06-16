St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
Danebank dragon boaters in NSW gold medal haul

June 17 2024 - 9:00am
Danebank students Eve K (15 R) and Eliana (12 L) have each won three gold medals at the National Dragon Boating Competition in Western Australia. Picture: John Veage
Two of Danebank's excellent dragon boaters, Eve (15) and Eliana (12) each received three gold medals representing NSW at the recent national Dragon Boating Junior State Versus State Competition at Champion Lakes Regatta Centre in Perth, Western Australia.

