Danebank dragon boaters in NSW gold medal haul

Two of Danebank's excellent dragon boaters, Eve (15) and Eliana (12) each received three gold medals representing NSW at the recent national Dragon Boating Junior State Versus State Competition at Champion Lakes Regatta Centre in Perth, Western Australia.
Dragon boat racing was a traditional Chinese paddling activity for over 2000 years and began as a modern sport in Hong Kong in 1976.
Eve and Eliana trained throughout the summer on and off the water to prepare for the competition.
They won gold medals for the NSW 18U Women's 10s (500m), 18U Women's 20s (500m), 18U Women's 10s (1km turn race), while helping the state to place first in all five of the Junior categories they competed in.
The girls were also racing for the Danebank Flames Boat in the 500m, 200m and 2km race where they received three silver medals, with the team.
"Representing my State was an honour and privilege that I will never forget, Eva said. "I will forever cherish the memories and friendships created at the AusChamps."
Eliana described the experience as a "phenomenal success", saying: "Together we demonstrated what is possible when you work as a team towards achieving a common goal. The experience was unforgettable."
The school congratulated the girls on this exceptional achievement and for leading the way in women's sport.
