Weekly Wrap: Ready to get our skates on for ice rink plan

If interest from Leader readers is anything to go by, the $10.7 million Olympic-standard ice skating rink proposed for Wolli Creek will be a big success if it goes ahead. The three-storey building at 137a Princes Highway will hold 400 patrons. Our story on the proposal garnered a huge amount of online interest.
In bad news for motorists, they can expect a further delay in the opening of the $3.1 billion first stage of the M6 motorway - possibly by as much as a year. The latest delay is due to the development of two sinkholes on the tunnel construction route at Rockdale in March this year. For safety reasons, tunneling has not been allowed to recommence in that area, although it is still proceeding at the Arncliffe end.
In real estate news, a proposed development on a narrow site opposite Cronulla beach has finally been approved, but with less than half the number of units originally sought. The project at 79-81 Gerrale Street, between the Ballantyne and Watermark blocks, will have 12 apartments, instead of the 26 which were initially proposed.
Meanwhile, the Salvation Army is seeking to build a 16-storey development on its Miranda site, which would include a state-of-the-art centre providing welfare services on ground level and about 116 apartments above.
Finally, a Facebook group started by a Barden Ridge mother-of-three is helping women make friendships. Ladies of 2234 is a private group that promotes events for its members each month. From games night, book club and coffee catch-ups, to wine evenings, walking groups and shows, the idea is to expand connections for local women.
