Weekly Wrap: Ready to get our skates on for ice rink plan

In bad news for motorists, they can expect a further delay in the opening of the $3.1 billion first stage of the M6 motorway - possibly by as much as a year. The latest delay is due to the development of two sinkholes on the tunnel construction route at Rockdale in March this year. For safety reasons, tunneling has not been allowed to recommence in that area, although it is still proceeding at the Arncliffe end.