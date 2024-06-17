St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Woronora Marathon Paddle

John Veage
By John Veage
June 17 2024 - 11:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The top paddlers doing the 20km course will start at 10am. The rest of the competitors doing the shorter courses follow them. Picture John Veage
The top paddlers doing the 20km course will start at 10am. The rest of the competitors doing the shorter courses follow them. Picture John Veage

Paddlers from around the state will converge on the Woronora River next week for the fifth round of Paddle NSW's 2024 Marathon Series.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.