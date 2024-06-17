Woronora Marathon Paddle

Paddlers from around the state will converge on the Woronora River next week for the fifth round of Paddle NSW's 2024 Marathon Series.
The event, hosted by the Sutherland Shire Canoe Club, will be run out of Burnum Burnum Reserve on Saturday, June 22, with around 120 entrants . They will be using a variety of craft including kayaks, surf skis and canoes.
The full marathon distance is 20km, or two laps of the 10km course that starts and finishes near the boat ramp. Competitors race from just upstream of the Prince Edward Park footbridge to Thompson's Bay at Illawong.
There is also a five-kilometre loop and paddlers who don't want to tackle 20km having the option of racing over their choice of 15km, 10km or 5km. The event is open to paddlers of every age and ability, from those of 70-plus through to some just starting in the sport.
The top paddlers doing the 20km course will start at 10am. The rest of the competitors doing the shorter courses follow them.
Race director John Denyer said months of detailed planning go into the event.
"A big part of that smooth running is down to the help we get from the SES and our wonderful club volunteers, but we would also like to thank the local Woronora community for sharing the river with us. We've always found them to be courteous and respectful of this event."
The 2024 marathon series is made up of eight events, with the Shire race at number five, so there is still a long way to go in the points tally for various divisional titles.
Race Seven is at Swallow Rock, Grays Point, on Saturday, August 24.
