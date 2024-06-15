Mayoral Minute with Sam Elmir: Council launches own tourism site, Discover Georges River

Georges River is Sydney's Connected Community, a title earned through our location and diverse cultural fabric.
To celebrate and share the unique qualities of our region, Council has launched our tourism site, Discover Georges River.
The website will serve as a comprehensive guide to everything that makes our community special, from places to visit and things to do, and insights into our diverse culture and history.
A tapestry of cultures and landscapes, Georges River incorporates bustling urban precincts with serene parks, stunning waterways, and welcoming public spaces. It is a place where the natural environment and urban development are interconnected.
This makes our local government area (LGA) extremely unique as it offers unparalleled convenience, with areas for work and play all a stone throw away - no need to spend hours in the car. For perspective, Hurstville is just a 17-minute train ride to the airport and under 30 minutes to the CBD.
Our community's strength lies in its diversity, expressed through cultural festivals and, authentic and varied cuisines. From flavours of Asia to Europe and beyond, a culinary journey that reflects our rich multicultural heritage awaits you in Georges River. Our LGA is also home to the largest council-led Sydney Metro Lunar New Year celebration, the Greek Summer Festival among many other cultural events.
Our Georges River also boasts outstanding infrastructure, including the world-class St George Public Hospital. Known for having one of the busiest emergency departments in the state, the hospital is a testament to the commitment to providing top-tier healthcare services to our community.
Connectivity is at the heart of Georges River. Our region is not just a network of multicultural precincts but also a hub of major transport routes and international access points. This connection extends beyond transportation; it encompasses our rich historical roots, marked by a significant migrant past and a deep connection to the land of the Bidjigal People.
Our tagline, Sydney's Connected Community, perfectly encapsulates the essence of Georges River - a place where everyone is connected, both locally and globally.
We invite you to explore the Discover Georges River website and find out why our region is such a fantastic place to live, work, and play. We encourage you to share the website among peers within and outside the Georges River LGA. Join us in celebrating the vibrant, connected, and diverse community that makes Georges River truly exceptional.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.