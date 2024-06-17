Community fun day at Engadine

The year 1964 was a big one for Sutherland Shire, with the opening of Miranda Fair, and it also saw the more humble beginnings of the Church of Christ at Engadine.
It's known now as Connect Church, and it has been serving the community for the past 60 years. Born out of the collaboration of five other churches, the church has always worked with other churches in the community. The current church leadership team says "we are a church that loves our local area and loves to give back to our community."
The church has operated a community non-profit preschool for more than 50 years, and runs a playgroup, craft groups, mid-week art classes and weekly youth services. It also supports people in need of a meal, and supplies hampers to the wider community.
It is supporting Engadine West Public School, providing mentors for young people in need, educators to teach Christian faith and values.
The church previously ran the Spring Fair, serving thousands of people, and is planning to provide support for the community Christmas Carols this year.
On June 29 there will be a community fun day from 10.30am-2.30pm onsite at 131-135 Woronora Road.
There will be performances including a band, dance groups and art and craft groups, plus a sausage sizzle and coffee.
