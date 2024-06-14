Fun run faced roadblocks: Sutherland to Surf 'a complete failure' in first two years

Several thousand people will turn out for the 2024 Tradies Sutherland 2 Surf on Sunday July 21, a far cry from when the event began.
The founder, John Salmon, said the first two years were "a complete failure", with about 50 participants in 1972 and 40 the following year.
Mr Salmon blamed this on police refusing to allow the event to take place on a Sunday morning, and imposing an alternative route of largely back roads and a Saturday afternoon time slot.
In 1974, Mr Salmon bypassed police and got the support of Sutherland Shire president (mayor) Kevin Skinner and the council to run the event on a Sunday morning and along Kingsway.
Mr Salmon recalled the early days in the Sutherland Shire Historical Bulletin, August 2018 issue,
"In the early 1960's there was a growing awareness among people that our life style was changing," he wrote.
"The ownership of motor cars, petrol lawn mowers, automatic washing machines and many other labour-saving devices was creating a more sedentary life style resulting in a decline in personal fitness.
"This led to the realisation that instead of achieving health and fitness from every day normal activities it needed to be supplemented by extra physical effort outside work hours.
"Squash became popular in the 1960's and with the development of shoes specially designed for running.
"Jogging also became popular. The advantages of jogging were that you did not need to book a venue or have a partner. All that was required was the right attire, and to open your front door and start running.
"So started the running revolution. People were seen running everywhere in the Sutherland Shire. Popular venues were the Cronulla Esplanade to Bass and Flinders memorial and for the very fit, around Cronulla Beach to Boat Harbour and back.
"In November 1969 I had a long talk with surf club mates with an idea of a run from Sutherland to Wanda, or perhaps a relay run from Sydney GPO to Wanda...
"They all thought I was mad so I buried the idea. Two years later The Sun City to Surf burst onto the scene."
Mr Salmon revived his idea, but was restricted by police until his 1974 brainwave to seek council support. Cr Skinner agreed to fire the starter's gun on a Sunday morning at 10am and the Leader gave support by printing entry forms.
Mr Salmon said, when police contacted him, "I told a white lie saying I was sure I had written to them".
"Actually, I had not and it was too late for the police to try and stop the race, so they approved it. We were up and away."
