Brighton-Le-Sands' Boulevard Carpark changes

Parking conditions at the Boulevarde Carpark are set to change following a recommendation from Bayside Council's City Works and Assets Committee that will now go to the June council meeting for consideration.
Bayside Council investigated several measures to increase parking availability in the council-owned carpark a 1-13 The Boulevarde, Brighto-Le-Sands including a paid parking system, and the impact any changes would have on residents and the business community.
The recommendations, if approved by Council, will see the entire Boulevarde Carpark operating under free three-hour parking restrictions from 8am to 11pm.
The Boulevarde Carpark is a three-level carpark consisting of approximately 230 car spaces.
Currently the first two levels of the carpark are operating as three-hour parking and the rooftop level, with 79 spaces, is unrestricted.
To cater for the current demand for overnight parking, while still allowing the carpark to be used for its primary purpose of catering to the commercial businesses, parking restrictions will only apply between the hours of 8am and 11pm, allowing anyone entering the carpark after 8pm to park overnight provided they leave prior to 8am the next morning.
Council will also use license plate recognition to increase parking turnover at the Boulevarde Carpark.
Council will undertake a community awareness campaign on any changes to the Boulevarde Carpark before any new parking restrictions are enforced.
