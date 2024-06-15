St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Brighton-Le-Sands' Boulevard Carpark changes

June 16 2024 - 8:00am
The Boulevarde Carpark at Brighton-Le-Sands.
Parking conditions at the Boulevarde Carpark are set to change following a recommendation from Bayside Council's City Works and Assets Committee that will now go to the June council meeting for consideration.

