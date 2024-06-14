St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

'It's my first time watching it in the stands': St George students see Sydney Swans take on Geelong

June 14 2024 - 3:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A group of 150 students and families from Hurstville and Carlton have enjoyed their first ever live AFL match under a major initiative by the sporting code.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.