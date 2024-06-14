Liberal MPs lose out in new draft electoral boundaries for St George and Shire seats

Many thousands of voters in St George and Sutherland Shire will find themselves voting in new electorates under new draft boundaries unveiled today.
Liberal MPs Jenny Ware and David Coleman will battle to retain the seats of Hughes and Banks as a result of the changes.
The boundaries of Cook and Barton will also change significantly, but won't threaten the positions of sitting MPs Simon Kennedy (Liberal) and Linda Burney (Labor).
In another proposed change the Redistribution Commission has responded to calls in some submissions to change the name of Cook by proposing it be retained, but jointly named to honour Sir Joseph Cook (1860-1947), a former prime minister of Australia, as well as Captain James Cook.
Proposed changes include:
BANKS
The boundaries will change to take large numbers of voters from the adjoining seats of Blaxland and Watson.
The localities of Carlton and Allawah and those portions of Blakehurst, Hurstville and South Hurstville located to the east of Woniora Road will move to Barton.
BARTON
The electorate gains Carlton and parts of Allawah Blakehurst, Hurstville and South Hurstville from Barton, and Beverley Park, Kogarah and Kogarah Bay, and the part of Ramsgatefrom Cook.
It also gains all of Kingsgrove and parts of Belmore, Beverly Hills and Roselands from Watson.
About 12,000 voters will move to the seat of Grayndler, re-establishing Cooks River as a boundary between the proposed electoral divisions, and another 7000 voters in Brighton-Le-Sands and Kyeemagh to the seat of Kingsford Smith.
COOK
The commission said a general theme in many suggestions was Cook should be an electoral division located entirely south of the Georges River, as the localities to the north of the river shared little in the way of a community of interest with the majority of the electoral division's electors who live south of the river.
The localities of Blakehurst, Carss Park, Connells Point, and Kyle Bay will move to Banks; Beverley Park, Kogarah, and Kogarah Bay, and part of Ramsgate will move to Barton; and Monterey and part of Ramsgate Beach will move to Kingsford Smith.
Cook also gaina Grays Point, Gymea, Kareela, Kirrawee, Oyster Bay and parts of Como, Jannali and Sutherland from the seat of Hughes.
Cook retains Dolls Point, Sandringham, and Sans Souci and parts of Ramsgate and Ramsgate Beach.
HUGHES
The boundaries will move south-west to take in large parts of the seats of Werriwa and Macarthur.
The seat also gains Grays Point, Gymea, Kareela, Kirrawee, Oyster Bay and parts of Como east, Jannali and Sutherland.
Further information: www.aec.gov.au
