Hurstville's Humphrey's Hotel hatches something new for winter

Meet the Hatch, the signature dessert of Hurstvillle's newest hotel, Humphrey's.
The Hatch shares the name with Humphrey's premium restaurant and features a white chocolate eggshell, with passionfruit and mango mimicking the yolk, accompanied by coconut ice cream.
Humphrey's opened to the public in November, and was awarded one hat from the Sydney Morning Herald Good Food Guide in December, just one month later.
The hotel's Hatch dessert received high praise from Terry Durack in his review in the Sydney Morning Herald who described it as a "cleverly contrived concoction".
It is the star of Humphrey's Hotel new menu launched for winter.
Other highlights include the Cappelletti Mushroom with truffle and ricotta filling, roasted vegetable broth and hazelnut oil.
The Grilled Hokkaido Scallop, which are sourced from Japan, are grilled and served with apple, caramel, nduja and black garlic butter and chervil.
The dry-aged whole Yellow Belly Flounder is cooked on the char grill and paired with a flavourful miso meunière sauce with capers and lemon.
The 800g Grain Fed Angus Striploin is cooked on the bone and served with triple-cooked roasties, house salad, and choice of sauce.
The classic citrus tart shell is filled with yuzu curd, topped with Calamansi gel and served with house-made Maple syrup ice cream.
The menu has been created by the hotel's Executive Chef, Scott Greve's experience at 6HEAD and the Jamie Oliver Group.
Sommelier, Theo Nguyen has curated a 250-strong wine list to pair with Mr Greve's menu.
Alongside the wine list, Humphrey's has developed a bespoke cocktail menu featuring a creative twist on the classics.
Highlights include the Lamana Margarita - a classic Margarita flipped on its head with the use of strawberry gum; a Tiramisu Old Fashioned which features coffee, chocolate and cacao bitters.
The 350-capacity Humphrey's spans over one full floor of One Hurstville Plaza in the heart of the CBD and has an all-weather terrace and a sports bar.
Humphrey's Hotel,
Level 1, One Hurstville Plaza, 288 Forest Road, Hurstville
