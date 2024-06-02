Local kids see Sydney Swans

A group of 150 students and families from Hurstville and Carlton have enjoyed their first ever live AFL match under a major initiative by the sporting code.
Now in its second term of operation throughout Hurstville, the AFL Village Model provides a dedicated teaching resource to schools in the area looking to develop their physical education and literacy offerings.
Students from Hurstville Public, Hurstville Adventist, Hurstville South and Carlton South Public Schools were bussed in to watch the Sydney Swans take on Geelong on Sunday, June 9. It was the first time watching a football code live in Australia for many of the attendees.
Accredited teacher and AFL Coach Lloyd Perris has been undertaking classes aligned with the NSW Education Curriculum and bringing AFL to new audiences and young fans as part of the program.
"It's been an incredibly exciting development," said Mr Perris.
"I've been working with these four schools from across Hurstville for a term and a half now, teaching the skills of the game, rules of the game and working to deliver specific components of the NSW curriculum on physical literacy through Australian Rules Football.
"We've been on a fabulous journey learning about AFL so it's so exciting to see them all here at the game and being so engaged in the atmosphere and the Sydney Swans fandom here.
"It's so exciting to be bringing the world of AFL to these kids and their parents and really break down any perceived barriers to being a fan of the sport."
Attendees were Stage 3 students with their parents, with significant turn out across all schools.
Year 5 student at Hurstville Adventist School Elijah Lam has become a fan of the game, watching Swans matches after first interacting with football through Mr Perris.
"It's my first time watching it in the stands, I've been watching it on TV this year," said Elijah.
"They're fun, we really enjoy Mr Perris' classes at school it's been great learning about AFL.
