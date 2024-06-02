St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
sport
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Local kids see Sydney Swans

Updated June 17 2024 - 2:36pm, first published 8:37am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local kids see Sydney Swans
Local kids see Sydney Swans

A group of 150 students and families from Hurstville and Carlton have enjoyed their first ever live AFL match under a major initiative by the sporting code.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.