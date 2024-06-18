Original waterfront home with spectacular bay views

House of the Week
Bed 5 | Bath 3 | Car 2
This near level waterfront property presents an opportunity for those seeking a lifestyle of tranquillity and natural beauty.
With breathtaking water views from nearly every room, you will discover an absolute gem that is bursting with potential.
Listing agent Adam Payne from Luxe Real Estate said this is the first time the home has been available for sale.
"The home, though in its original condition, exudes character and charm," Adam said. "Its prime location on the water's edge invites you to create your family's dream home."
The excellent floor plan allows for seamless renovation and includes five bedrooms and three bathrooms, ideal for family living.
The heart of the home lies in the large kitchen, which seamlessly adjoins the dining and lounge areas.
From here, step out onto the full-width balcony where you can savour your morning coffee or enjoy evening sunsets while gazing across the bay.
The downstairs rumpus room offers versatility - a haven for kids' playtime or an ideal self-contained retreat for in-laws, teenagers or guests. The double carport ensures convenient parking, while additional off-street parking accommodates visitors.
Entertaining is a breeze with the in-ground pool overlooking the water. Imagine hosting gatherings with the bay as your backdrop.
"For boating enthusiasts, the concrete slipway provides direct access to deep water, perfect for launching kayaks, paddleboards or your boat," Adam said.
"With a land size of approximately 847 square metres, this property beckons you to explore its brilliant potential."
