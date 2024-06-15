St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Six children lose mothers: Appeal for new safety measures after Kurnell rocks tragedy

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated June 16 2024 - 10:29am, first published 7:51am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marwa Hashim and her family. Picture supplied
Marwa Hashim and her family. Picture supplied

Six children lost their mothers in the public holiday tragedy at Kurnell in which two women were swept off rocks by a freak wave.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.