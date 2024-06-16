The 2024 Bodyboard King Shark Island Challenge has been run and won after a six year hiatus in the wide world of the surfing wilderness.
In challenging 6-10ft waves, with a growing SSE swell and a high tide peaking at 4:30pm the four finalist, Marli Dunn, Benny Sawyer, Andrew Lester and Michael Ostler went to war at one of the worlds greatest slabs.
With heavy water moving, Phantom Reef was breaking on the big south east sets and rolling through into Cronulla Point and the Sutherland Council Lifeguards and Marine Rescue on their jet ski's had their work cut out for them through out the day as injuries were sustained and flogging's were dished out by a pulsing Tasman low pressure system.
Locals shone brightly through out the entire competition, and due to the tricky nature of the contest condition's they performed extremely well with three out of the four finalist holding local rank in the lineup.
At the end of a long day it was local legend, Benny Sawyer, taking out his maiden Shark Island Challenge over former winner Andrew Lester with Michael Ostler and Marli Dunn taking the minor placings.
At the Kurnell Recca's presentation night Ben said he was still pumped .
" Big thanks to everyone involved.
"It was the greatest event I've ever been apart of I'm so blessed to win and I love you all " he said
The inception of the Shark Island Challenge took place back in 1997 and it immediately had an impact on the world's competitive bodyboarding stage.
Drawing in a range of international riders to come up against the best local talent has been the cornerstone of success in relation to engagement and viewership for this prestigious competition, indicating the format works.
It is Cronulla's only truly international surfing event and thousands of spectators lined the Cronulla Esplanade all day watching the dramatic action and there wasn't a parking spot to be found.
Last held in 2017 the Shark Island Committee put in a massive amount of work and the Sporting News live stream kept the world up to date as the day progressed-making Benny Sawyer an International star for taking out his maiden SIC-It surely won't be his last.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.