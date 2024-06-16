Celebrating creative Carlton

Bayside Council is working with artist Lotte Alexis to create a mural that celebrates Carlton as a growing creative precinct.
Titled 'Creative Carlton' the mural, on an old disused bus stop in Carlton, draws on suburb's art deco architecture and established creative organisations to highlight the area's creative community.
Carlton is home to Shopfront Theatre, Bus Stop Films, Carlton School of Arts and Australian Play Transform, quickly becoming a key creative location in Sydney.
The mural's, colourful and energetic shapes feature people enjoying creative activities in Carlton surrounding surrounded by a vibrant collaged streetscape.
A changed bus route means the bus stop is no longer in use. However, Council decided to use it to provide shaded seating in the area and has taken the opportunity to install a mural to bring vibrancy and art to the space.
The mural was made possible thanks to a Graffiti Management Grant from the NSW Department of Communities and Justice,
