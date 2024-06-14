Marathon paddling

Paddlers from around the state will converge on the Woronora River next week for the fifth round of Paddle NSW's 2024 Marathon Series.
The event, hosted by the Sutherland Shire Canoe Club, will be run out of Burnum Burnum Reserve on Saturday, June 22, with around 120 entrants. They will be using a variety of craft including kayaks, surf skis and canoes.
The top paddlers doing the 20km marathon course will start at 10am.
