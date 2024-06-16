Backs to the wall victory

In what was a classic backs against the wall performance, St George City defeated arch-rivals St George Saints 2-0 whilst playing the entire second half with ten-men in a great team performance at the Ilinden Sports Centre on Saturday.
It was a game that promised and delivered fireworks as all good local derbies do with a thundering shot from Matthew Keremelevski in just the 4th minute putting the visitors ahead.
It was a full-bloodied encounter with no love lost between the sides in a no-nonsense contest and it wasn't too long before the cautions began with a player booked for each in rapid succession, with the visitors going to the break ahead.
At the restart it was immediate action but it didn't take long for City to receive a straight red card when Presley Ortiz fouled reducing the visitors to 10-men, two minutes into the half.
City were forced into a rear-guard action but still found themselves two ahead when club skipper Tarik Ercan was fastest to react to a rebound in the 62nd minute.
It would prove the straw that broke the back of a battling FC side and a strike they couldn't come back from.
City Coach Mirko Jurilj said they had some really good chances in the opening half that they didn't take to make the match easier.
"It's been the story of our season really and they (FC) gained a bit of momentum toward the end of the half without really threatening us when we started to tire.
"We were pretty aggressive and we wanted to play that way but events early in the second-half changed that but we were happy to let them have the ball on the outer edges where we knew they couldn't hurt us.
"At 1-0 the game was still finely balanced and the red card forced us to change our game plan.
"A hard win but a precious three points on a tough night," he said.
Midweek current NPL NSW League leaders Rockdale Ilinden brushed aside St George FC in its pursuit of the Premiership in a cold and chilly Round 19 Wednesday evening fixture at home.
Alec Urosevski showed why he is one of the best ever players to grace the NPL scoring a brace bringing his tally to 18 goals while goals from Brendan Cholakian and Lochie Constable cancelled out St George's late consolation via Jesse Spang.
On Sunday afternoon Rockdale went further ahead at the top of the ladder extending its gap to seven points with a match in hand following a comprehensive 4-0 display against Manly United at home.
A double to Urosevski further increased his own gap on the Golden Boot charts and goals to Mathieu Cordier and Blake Ricciuto, see's Paul Dee's men now playing a game against Marconi on Wednesday night away.
