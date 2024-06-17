Masterstroke: 2000 attend Sutherland Rotary Vintage & Collectable Fair

More than 2000 people visited the Rotary Vintage & Collectable Fair at Sutherland Basketball Stadium this month.
Forty stalls operated in the basketball stadium and more than 120 valuations were carried out.
President of the Rotary Club of Sutherland Nouri Nader said holding the yearly event on the Sunday of the King's Birthday weekend was "a masterstroke".
"Not everyone escapes for the long weekend," he said. "Indeed, over 2,000 visitors of different ages chose to browse through a basketball stadium full of rare and vintage collectables.
"The entire event was run by Rotary volunteers, and it gave our members the chance to showcase to members of the community how we serve.
"The fair was a great financial success for the Rotary Club of Sutherland, stallholders and collectors.
"The net proceeds from the fair will allow the Rotary Club to continue its great work in the shire with charities that take care of the shire's disadvantaged, youth development programs and local school breakfast programs and more."
Valuer Samuel Bar Shalom said, "We saw a lot of different collectables and antiques, from Australian pottery to gold and diamonds ,jewellery, old pocket watches and even antique tapestry"
"The most expensive items were the gold jewellery. The best bracelet I saw on the day was valued at $12,000."
Feedback from stallholders included:
