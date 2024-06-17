After the Sea Eagles came away with a 30-14 win at 4 Pines Park on Sunday Dragons skipper Ben Hunt and Jaydn Su'A will now rejoin their Queensland team with star fullback Reece Walsh returning for the Maroons in Game Two of the Ampol State of Origin series.
Queensland coach Billy Slater unveiled his team for the clash in Melbourne on June 26 as did New South Wales Blues coach Michael Maguire with Latrell Mitchell headlining a host of changes to the Blues.
Mitchell is one of several new faces in the extended New South Wales squad, with Connor Watson, Dylan Edwards, Mitchell Moses and Cameron Murray all called in as the Blues look to level the series at 1-1.
On Sunday it was a captain's knock from Daly Cherry-Evans who helped the Sea Eagles overcome injuries to several of their stars and come away with the win over the Dragons.
It was an even game early, both teams getting on the board before Saints went ahead in the 15th minute when Ben Hunt found Luciano Leilua on the left who turned the ball back inside for Kyle Flanagan to score.
NSW's Lomax kicking for a 10-4 lead and going into the break ahead.
The Sea Eagles managed to steal the lead in the 44th minute but the see-sawing contest continued when Lomax busted the line four minutes later and this time made sure he got the ball down to tie things up 14-14.
Manly then got on a run late in the half with Ben Trbojevic and his older brother Jake also crashing over before with minutes to play the Sea Eagles skipper came up with another pinpoint grubber for Jason Saab to score in the corner and seal the Round 15 victory.
Dragons coach Shane Flanagan said he thought the game was there to win.
" It could have gone either way there at one point but just with poor execution, twice we were over the try line and two times we didn't get tries with Zac .
"But credit to them, they hung in there and got the crucial two points. We'll just have to lick our wounds and start again." he said
Round 15 of the Knock-On Effect and Jersey Flegg Cup also resulted in Manly wins.
The Dragons now have a bye before facing the Dolphins again at Kogarah.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.