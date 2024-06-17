St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
Poor execution

John Veage
By John Veage
June 17 2024 - 10:40am
Queensland Origin player Jaydn Su'A takes the ball up in the Dragons 30-14 loss to the Manly Sea Eagles on Sunday afternoon. Picture NRL Images/ Porteous
After the Sea Eagles came away with a 30-14 win at 4 Pines Park on Sunday Dragons skipper Ben Hunt and Jaydn Su'A will now rejoin their Queensland team with star fullback Reece Walsh returning for the Maroons in Game Two of the Ampol State of Origin series.

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

