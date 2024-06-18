Charming and elegant

4 beds | 2 baths | 2 cars
Embark on a journey into family luxury with this exceptional residence, offering an expansive and adaptable floorplan.
With four generously proportioned bedrooms and two bathrooms, this home ensures ample space and privacy for all the family.
Step inside to discover a world of comfort and sophistication. The spacious lounge area invites relaxation and gatherings, while the well-appointed bedrooms provide havens of tranquility.
The heart of the home lies within the generously sized kitchen, where culinary delights are prepared amidst an atmosphere of warmth and hospitality.
Descend downstairs to uncover an additional living area, a versatile space perfect for a teenage retreat or a home office, offering endless possibilities for customisation.
Need more storage? A large under-house storage area awaits your belongings, keeping clutter at bay.
Head outside to discover your own private oasis, complete with a sparkling pool, offering respite from the summer heat and the perfect setting for outdoor entertaining and relaxation.
Nestled within a sought-after neighbourhood in McRaes Estate, this property offers more than just a home; it offers a lifestyle. Situated in a quiet cul-de-sac, it provides tranquillity and privacy.
With the added convenience of being within 250m of Penshurst train station and easy access to nearby schools, parks, shops, and amenities, every necessity is within reach.
Don't let this opportunity pass you by. Call Kris Atkinson on 0416 661 109 today to arrange a viewing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.