Hynes cut from Blues as Sharks suffer loss

The Sharks half Nicho Hynes isn't there as Westpac NSW Blues coach Michael Maguire makes five changes to the NSW Blues for Game Two of the Ampol State of Origin Series at the MCG in Melbourne on Wednesday June 26.
Latrell Mitchell (South Sydney), Mitchell Moses (Parramatta Eels), Cameron Murray (South Sydney ) and debutants Dylan Edwards (Penrith Panthers) and Connor Watson (Sydney Roosters) come into the 17-strong line-up.
Moses and Edwards replace Nicho Hynes and James Tedesco.
The 20-player squad also includes three emergencies, with Mitch Barnett (Warriors) named as 18th player, ahead of the Sharks Cameron McInnes .
McInnes realised his Origin dream in the series opener, but he's now also been omitted from the main squad due to the return of Murray.
McInnes remains in the extended squad and did nothing wrong on debut, with his omission coming as a shock to many after winning the starting No.13 jersey.
Hynes meanwhile has suffered yet another Origin heartbreak, being dropped after one appearance in a series for the second time.
He was handed the No.7 jersey ahead of the series opener, with likely halfback Mitchell Moses failing to be fit due to a foot injury.
The Sharks gun failed to fire with his kicking game, and as such, found himself under pressure to hold his position under Maguire, who is desperate to take the 2024 series to a decider.
On Thursday night It was another five-star display from Maroons superstar Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow that led the Dolphins to an upset 30-28 win over the Sharks at PointsBet Stadium .
With centre Herbie Farnworth and five-eighth Kodi Nikorima also standing tall the Dolphins exploded out of the blocks to go up 22-0 before giving up their lead, taking it back thanks to a Hammer special on the hour mark, and surviving a late scare when Nicho Hynes had a chance to send the game to golden point.
Sharks coach Craig Fitzgibbon said they looked numb in defence to start the game.
"We got ourselves to a point where it was looking awful and then did something about it.
"I was really pleased with the second half and then we just have one moment with Hammer, game over.
"We paid the price with that last kick to the middle, broken line chase, and opened it up. Hammer's a terrific player and he fleeced us on that play."
The Sharks now have a bye in Round 16 before facing the Bulldogs in the opening game of Round 17 at Accor Stadium.
