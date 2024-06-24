St George Hospital seeks artists for new building

St George Hospital has opened an Expression of Interest for artists to contribute to the new Kensington Street Building currently under construction.
It presents a rare chance for artists to leave their mark on a landmark institution.
The $411 million St George Hospital Redevelopment - Stage 3, will bring together a range of day only, ambulatory and outpatient services that are currently being delivered from a number of locations around the hospital campus. The overall project is due to be completed in late 2026. The inclusion of art aims to reflect the vibrant culture of the surrounding area.
Cultural Capital has been appointed by Health Infrastructure to curate the art program. It is seeking expressions of interest from artists for several opportunities on the clinical floors of the building.
Artists of all career stages, especially those with ties to the St George Hospital area, are encouraged to apply by July 29 at 2pm.
A selection of artists will be shortlisted, and they will be paid $3000-$5000 to develop a concept. One artist/artist team will be selected per opportunity. Artist fees to selected artists will range from $60,000-$100,000 depending on the scale. Artists may respond to more than one opportunity and if they are successful, will be rewarded with a combined budget.
