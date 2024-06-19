Days gone by in the shire - Cronulla station and Miranda hobby shops

Every week, usually on Friday evening, the Leader posts on Facebook an historical photo and information from Sutherland Shire Libraries' Local History collection. These are some recent items:
Cronulla in 1983 just over 40 years ago showing where the Cronulla branch railway line terminates.
A train waits at the platform and a side view of the distinctive art deco style railway building can be seen as cars head along on the road running parallel and behind the shops.
On the right and closest to the end of the line is the greenery of Gunnamatta Park.
Just on the edge of this recreational area and facing Tonkin Street is a small brick building with a pitched roof which once served as a substation used to provide the electricity supply in the early days of the Cronulla township.
It now serves as an important reminder of the past.
The street running parallel to the railway line is where Henry Tonkin the first headmaster of Cronulla Public School once resided and in 1946 it was renamed for him.
A short distance away and to the left of the wharf is Tonkin Park where a plaque located near the oval is a memorial to his service to the community.
The 80th anniversary of the opening of the train line between Sutherland and Cronulla occurred in 2019.
On Sunday, December 16, 1939, the Governor, Lord Wakehurst arrived on a train from Central to be greeted by a large crowd and shire president C J (Cec) Monro.
Between 1911 until 1932, steam trams ran between Cronulla and Sutherland.
However, they became unprofitable due to competition from buses, which often clogged the tram line, causing delays for passengers.
The onset of the Great Depression sealed the fate of the tramway. Planning for the train line took place in the 1930s and early proposals included it branching off the Illawarra Line at Como and north of Sutherland station.
Parliamentary approval was given in 1936 and a route with six stations was chosen.
The line was electrified from the start but it was only a single track, with loops at Gymea and Caringbah so trains could pass.
In 1985, the line was duplicated between Gymea and Caringbah. The rest of the track was duplicated in 2010.
Cronulla station is listed on the state's heritage register as a major 1930s Depression period government project.
A view to shopfronts facing Kingsway at Miranda in 1980.
From the early days Miranda had developed as both a commercial and residential centre.
By the mid-70s, following the opening of Miranda Fair, it had a combination of large emporiums and individual specialty shops.
In this section of Kingsway, this was certainly the case with specialty shops for hobbyists including model train enthusiasts and most uniquely a store established in 1979 for both bird lovers and keen gardeners.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.