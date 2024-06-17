Travel agent charged over alleged fraudulent bookings

A travel agent has been charged over alleged fraudulent bookings.
Last month (May 2024), officers from St George Police Area Command established Strike Force Baile to investigate reports a travel agent had allegedly failed to honour bookings made by customers.
It will be alleged that 16 different people made bookings through the agent that were later cancelled without their knowledge, and no refunds were issued.
About 7.35am last Friday (June 14), officers arrested a 53-year-old woman at a unit complex on Mashman Avenue, Kingsgrove.
She was taken to Kogarah Police Station and charged with 16 counts of dishonestly obtain financial advantage etc by deception.
The woman was refused bail to appear at Sutherland Local Court later that day where she was granted conditional bail to re-appear at the same court on Monday, July 1, 2024.
Investigations under Strike Force Baile are continuing.
