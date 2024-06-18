It wasn't the water temperature that kept most surfers on dry land on Tuesday.
A heavy ocean swell that has pounded the coastline since Sunday, was still holding strong.
No clean barrels in sight, it was more of a whitewash whirlpool of rolling chaos at Cronulla.
Big waves are surging through coastal waters along Australia's east due to a strong, persistent wind over the Tasman Sea. Large and powerful surf conditions are expected to be hazardous for coastal activities such as rock fishing, swimming and surfing, until Thursday, June 20.
People are reminded to take care in the dangerous conditions near rocks, after waves claimed the lives of four people at Kurnell earlier this month.
Five surfers also got into some difficulty at Cape Solander on Sunday, and needed assistance from lifeguards.
But it was the ideal scenic backdrop on safe ground for walkers along the Esplanade, which doubled as a decent lookout spot.
And puffers are well and truly dusted off and getting a solid workout. On Monday, Australia shivered through its coldest night of 2024.
On the plus side, there's a string of sunny days ahead, and the predicted outlook remains dry for the rest of the week.
Friday, June 21, also marks winter solstice, the shortest day of the year.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.