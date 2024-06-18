Bayside's affordable housing shortfall of 12,000 dwellings

Bayside will need to approve 15,220 Social and Affordable Housing dwellings across the local government area by 2041 to address projected rental stress.
"If no action is undertaken, it is projected that there will be a shortfall of 11,916 dwellings by the year 2041," according to a report considered by this month's meeting of the Bayside City Planning and Environment Committee.
"To meet this gap, there would need to be on average 596 Social and Affordable Housing dwellings built every year in the LGA between 2021 and 2041.
"For comparison, there were an average of around 2,385 dwelling completions per year across the LGA between 2016 and 2021.
"If this level of development was to continue, Social and Affordable Housing would need to make up around 25 per cent of all completions each year to meet the gap."
All councils must re-evaluate their plans and policies to promote the development of affordable housing to meet the commitments of the National Housing Accord and the targets set by the NSW Government.
Bayside Council previously had a target of 7,700 completed dwellings under the Sydney Eastern City Plan for the five year period between 2021 and 2026. The updated State Government target is 10,100 new completed homes by 2029.
A total of 12,500 Bayside households (18.9 per cent) were in rental stress and 3,720 (5.7 per cent) Bayside households were experiencing mortgage stress in 2021, with the very low- and low-income households making up the largest proportion.
These rates have likely escalated more recently due to increases in interest rates and low rental vacancy rates, the council report states.
The Bayside West area (former Rockdale LGA) has a higher overall number and proportion of households in rental stress compared to the Bayside East area (former Botany Bay LGA).
A large proportion of those on very low incomes are in severe rental stress where households spend more than 50 per cent of their income on rent. Lone person households are the most common type of household in rental stress, followed by couple households and single parent families.
The council may need to explore a variety of approaches and mechanisms to make up its Social and Affordable Housing shortfall.
Introducing an Affordable Housing Contributions Scheme, building affordable housing in partnership with Community Housing Providers, and improving market supply are recommended for inclusion in an Affordable Housing Strategy.
There are relatively few housing projects which are planned to include new Affordale and Social Housing. The current supply in the LGA is estimated to account for 4.2 per cent of all dwellings.
Planned projects include those at Arncliffe (LAHC site, additional 28 social housing dwellings expected), Pagewood (around 45 affordable dwellings expected from BATA II site), and Rockdale (City West 'Haven' site, around 80 affordable dwellings expected).
The report will go to the next council meeting for consideration with the council expected to proceed to the next step of preparing an Affordable Housing Strategy.
