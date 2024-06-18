St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Bayside's affordable housing shortfall of 12,000 dwellings

JG
By Jim Gainsford
Updated June 18 2024 - 11:08am, first published 11:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
If no action is undertaken, it is projected that there will be a shortfall of 11,916 dwellings by the year 2041, according to a Bayside Council report.
If no action is undertaken, it is projected that there will be a shortfall of 11,916 dwellings by the year 2041, according to a Bayside Council report.

Bayside will need to approve 15,220 Social and Affordable Housing dwellings across the local government area by 2041 to address projected rental stress.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.