New bulk-billing initiative and range of local projects funded in state budget

A new initiative to encourage GPs to bulk bill is the main feature of the NSW Budget, which was handed down on Tuesday
On the local front, funding was included for a small number of new projects in St George and Sutherland Shire, with further allocations for works, which have already started.
The government will invest an estimated $189 million in the bulk billing initiative, which will provide:
Treasurer Daniel Mookhey and Health Minister Ryan Park said the initiative would protect bulk-billing rates by reducing financial pressures on GP practices so they don't pass on additional costs to patients and would save clinics from closure.
"This will also reduce the strain on busy hospital emergency departments," Mr Mookhey said.
Mr Park said, "NSW Health estimates that a one per cent decrease in bulk-billing equates to around 3000 additional emergency presentations".
In a major housing initiative, the $5.1 billion will be invested in building 8400 social homes, half of them for victims of domestic violence.
Stage 1 of the M6 motorway and completion of the St George Hospital rebuild are "big ticket" items for southern Sydney.
There is no variation to the projected total cost of $3.1 billion and 2025 completion date despite Transport for NSW carrying out a review following landslips at the Rockdale end of tunnel construction.
The St George Hospital project - ambulatory care, day surgery, sub-acute inpatient building with car park - is expected to cost $411 million and be completed in 2028.
Final funding for construction of Sutherland Hospital's new operating theatre complex is provided, along with funding for extra staff.
The smallest allocation is $250,000 towards the $1 million cost of planning a pedestrian overpass in Hurstville. No further details were immediately available.
Planning to fully duplicate Heathcote Road continues with a $2.5 million allocation. The total cost of planning is estimated to be $31 million.
Other allocations include:
SCHOOLS
ENVIRONMENT
ROADS
FERRY WHARVES
