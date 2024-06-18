Community drop-in sessions for Jubilee Stadium Precinct plans

Georges River Council will hold three community drop-in seasons to get community feedback as part of the preparation of a Master Plan and Plan of Management for the Jubilee Stadium Precinct.
Community feedback to inform a Plan of Management for the Jubilee Stadium Precinct opened in December 2023. As part of this process, it became clear that a Master Plan was also needed to guide the future of the Precinct.
Council has engaged consultants GHD to help prepare a Master Plan and Plan of Management (PoM) for the Jubilee Stadium Precinct.
Due to the regional significance of the Jubilee Stadium Precinct, a Master Plan to guide future development is needed in conjunction with a Plan of Management.
A Plan of Management (PoM) provides a clear set of guidelines for the short and long-term management of community land owned or managed by Council. For example, a PoM outlines how a park or reserve will be used, improved upon and managed in the future.
The Jubilee Stadium Precinct comprises the area between Princes Highway, Jubilee Avenue, Park Street and English Street. The Precinct is made up of open spaces and facilities, including Jubilee Stadium, Kogarah Park, playground, community buildings occupied by Kogarah Community Services, and Nan Tien Buddhist Temple, war memorial and the Legend's Walk.
Council is asking the wider community and key stakeholders how they use these spaces, what they value about them and how their experiences could be improved.
Community feedback will influence council in developing our plans
To provide feedback or comments, community drop-in sessions will be held on:
Session 1, Saturday, June 22, 9am to 11am, Kogarah Park, corner of Jubilee Avenue and Princes Highway, Carlton. In case of adverse weather, the session will be held at Kogarah School of Arts.
Session 2, Wednesday, June 26, 2.30pm to 4.30pm, Kogarah Park, corner of Jubilee Avenue and Park Street, Carlton.
Session 3, Sunday, June 30, 12.30pm to 2.30pm, Jubilee Stadium (Gate D), entrance of Jubilee Avenue.
People can fill out an online form at: yoursay.georgesriver.nsw.gov.au
To return a hardcopy submission, quote SF24/3440 Public Submission - Jubilee Stadium Precinct Plans at the beginning of your submission and return by July 12, 2024:
Via email: mail@georgesriver.nsw.gov.au
Via post: PO Box 205, Hurstville BC NSW 1481
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.