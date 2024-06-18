St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Community drop-in sessions for Jubilee Stadium Precinct plans

June 18 2024 - 2:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Plan of Management will outline how the Jubilee Oval Precinct will be used, improved and managed in the future.
The Plan of Management will outline how the Jubilee Oval Precinct will be used, improved and managed in the future.

Georges River Council will hold three community drop-in seasons to get community feedback as part of the preparation of a Master Plan and Plan of Management for the Jubilee Stadium Precinct.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.