Under-10 footballers unite in support Red Nose Australia

Young footballers will be turning out in force this weekend for a special cause.
A football tournament for local Under 10s players will be held on Sunday, June 23 to raise funds for Red Nose Australia.
The Gabriella Cup is being held by locals Jason and Noelia Salvo whose daughter, Gabriella died sleeping at age 20 months in 2020.
Jason and Noelia opened their Gabriella's at the Grove cafe and named it in honour of their daughter.
They have raised over $35,000 over the past two years in support of Red Nose Australia and are always looking for ways to go bigger and better.
Jason, who has three young sons, is also the Oatley Football Club U10 coach.
"Every year we look at new ways to raise funds for Red Nose Australia to raise awareness for Infant Loss Week," Jason said.
"This year we decided to hold a football mixed competition named the Gabriella Cup for the Under 10s," he said.
Along with Oatley Football Club, the Connells Point Rovers, Lugarno Football Club and Forest Rangers FC are supporting the The Gabriella Cup.
The Gabriella Cup will be held at Poulton Park, Connells Point from noon to 5pm this Sunday, June 23.
There will be a sausage sizzle, kids activities and face painting and raffle prizes.
All proceeds will go to Red Nose Australia to raise awareness of infant loss.
