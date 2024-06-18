One tree for every new house mandate at Georges River

An update development control plan mandates at least one tree for all dwelling house and dual occupancy developments in Georges River.
And any tree removal will be the last resort under Georges River Council's Tree Management Policy.
The new policy is to crack down on the illegal removal of trees.
The council adopted a revised Tree Management Policy at its meeting on March 27 to establish a comprehensive framework for managing trees on both private and public land within the local government area.
The council has set a target of achieving 40 per cent urban canopy cover by 2038, in alignment with the Greater Sydney Region Plan.
The revised Tree Management Policy aims to help the council reach that urban canopy target.
It prioritises practical tree retention, considering tree removal as a last resort.
And it encourages planting a diverse mix of appropriate tree species to maximise the sustainability and resilience of the urban forest across the LGA.
The Policy equally values private and public trees, acknowledging that increasing canopy cover on public land alone is insufficient to meet the target.
Key features of the revised Policy include:
To support the revised Policy, an amendment to the Georges River Development Control Plan (DCP) 2021 has been prepared.
The amended DCP mandates at least one tree for all dwelling house and dual occupancy developments, providing a stronger regulatory framework for prosecuting illegal tree works.
"Our environment is essential to the wellbeing of both our planet and our community," Georges River Council Mayor, Sam Elmir said.
"To achieve a greener urban environment, we need to plant more trees and shrubs and stop the unnecessary cutting of mature trees.
"Protecting our biodiversity, especially endemic species, is crucial for a sustainable future."
The revised Tree Management Policy and the DCP changes took effect from June 10.
For more information on Tree Management, Tree Management Policy and the relevant sections of Council's Development Control Plans (DCPs), visit Council's website.
