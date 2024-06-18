St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
One tree for every new house mandate at Georges River

JG
By Jim Gainsford
June 18 2024 - 4:00pm
"We need to plant more trees and shrubs and stop the unnecessary cutting of mature trees," Georges River Council Mayor, Sam Elmir said.
An update development control plan mandates at least one tree for all dwelling house and dual occupancy developments in Georges River.

JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

