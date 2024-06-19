Surge in police recruits: Minns

The NSW Police Force has received 1,235 applications to train to become NSW Police, a 26 per cent increase on the same period last year, Premier Chris Minns has said.
It follows the success of the announcement last October that the Government would pay recruits to study at Goulburn Police Academy.
Class 364, set to graduate in December, is at maximum capacity, with more than 350 recruits.
"We are currently carrying more than 1,500 vacancies - a legacy of the previous Liberal Government's neglect and mismanagement of police recruitment and retention," Mr Minns said.
"These vacancies are placing significant strain and a punishing workload on serving officers. Action to tackle this is critical. These measures are vital elements of that response," he said.
The NSW Government has announced new measures to further boost police recruitment to address the critical shortage of police officers and boost community safety across the state.
"They build on the NSW Government's support for community safety by boosting police numbers through the abolition of the wages cap while also paying students to study to become an officer.
"The last couple of months have shown just how important police officers are, risking their lives to keep us safe," Mr Minns said.
"Our police work around the clock keeping us safe, and the decisions our government has made to support them is paying off with a 26 per cent increase in applications to join the NSW Police Force," he said.
