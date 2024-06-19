St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Surge in police recruits: Minns

Updated June 19 2024 - 12:11pm, first published 11:30am
NSW Government is boosting police numbers through the abolition of the wages cap while also paying students to study to become an officer.
The NSW Police Force has received 1,235 applications to train to become NSW Police, a 26 per cent increase on the same period last year, Premier Chris Minns has said.

