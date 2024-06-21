Seven decades of wedding bliss for this couple

Congratulations are in order for Peakhurst couple Warwick and Bunty Hainsworth, who are celebrating 70 years of marriage this year.
The couple will officially mark the milestone of their happy union, in mid-September.
They featured in the Illawarra Mercury 10 years ago, when they celebrated their 60th anniversary.
Now a decade later, they are proving that longevity in marriage is well and truly something to be proud of.
The pair previously lived at Loftus, Hurstville and Kiama, before they moved to Peakhurst where they currently live.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.