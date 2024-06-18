Manjeet made the shire a better place - shire's first female CEO retires

Manjeet Grewal never sought the limelight during her five years as CEO of Sutherland Shire Council - the first woman to fill the role.
In fact, most ratepayers probably wouldn't be able to tell you who holds the position.
However, Ms Grewal has helped significantly to make the shire a better place during her time as CEO and in her other management roles with the council over a total of 31 years.
On Monday night, Ms Grewal attended her last ordinary council meeting at the helm before her retirement.
Councillors unanimously passed a resolution, following a mayoral minute, congratulating Ms Grewal on her "outstanding career and many years of success in delivering for the people of Sutherland Shire".
Mayor Carmelo Pesce said Ms Grewal had made an "amazing contribution".
"Throughout an incredible 31 year career here at Sutherland Shire Council, Manjeet has risen through the ranks, turning her sharp intellect and considerable skillset to perform a number of key roles across the organisation," he said.
"In her time with Council, Manjeet has held key leadership roles across Engineering Operations, Waste Services, Civil and Parks Operations, Fleet and Workshops, Leisure Centres, Regulatory Services, Building Works, as well as serving as the Director of Shire Services for three years.
"She has been a pioneer for women in leadership at Sutherland Shire Council, having been appointed as this organisation's first female Engineering Manager in 1996, before going on to become our first female CEO in April 2019.
Throughout her more than three decades with council, Manjeet has been a transformative leader who has not been afraid to take on big challenges and drive vital service improvements.
"Always striving to ensure council can effectively meet the needs of the community we serve, Manjeet was instrumental in aligning our Beach Operations team with Health and Regulation to create a first responder unit in Public Safety and Lifeguards.
"She was also the driving force behind building stronger alignment between the operations of Hazelhurst Arts Centre and that of the then Sutherland Entertainment Centre to bring together visual and performing arts into a singular Arts and Culture unit.
"During the years she has served as CEO, Manjeet was responsible for the $42m transformation of the Sutherland Entertainment Centre into the amazing new Pavilion Performing Arts Centre - the largest capital works project ever undertaken by this Council.
"She was also pivotal in delivering such major infrastructure projects as the renewal of the Sutherland Arts Theatre, the construction of the Seymour Shaw Active Precinct, the Sutherland Leisure Centre Splash Park and projects which are nearing completion in the form of the Cooper Street Active Youth Sports Precinct and All Abilities Playground, as well as the ongoing Cronulla Plaza upgrades."
Cr Pesce said Ms Grewal had played a pivotal role through all the leadership positions she has held in mentoring the next generation of up-and-coming leaders, and fostering an organisational culture of striving to deliver ever greater efficiencies and innovation.
"But it has been the calm, measured and considered way she has gone about her many roles at council that has perhaps been valued the most, with Manjeet serving as an invaluable source of advice and guidance to the many councillors who have served during her time as a senior leader, as well as to the many staff she has mentored," he said.
"Her professional achievements in her time at Sutherland Shire Council are too numerous to list, but as they say, a true marker of success is to leave a place in better shape than you found it. By that measure Manjeet, you can truly count your time here as a considerable success.
"While we wish you and your husband Frank all the best as you head into a well-deserved retirement, know that you leave behind you an incredible legacy of delivering for our community, with a staggering array of tangible results dotted across the landscape of the Sutherland Shire.
"Manjeet, on behalf of our council and our community, I thank you for your many years of service, and wish you all the best for a long and happy retirement."
