Mateship, passion for fitness and online focus combine to create hugely successful online training business

Personal trainers Jono Petrohilos (right) and Travis Mattern have been friends since primary school and today run a successful online personal training business. Picture supplied

This is sponsored content for Fitness Education Online.

Two mates, a love for fitness and a desire to help person trainers succeed is the heart of Fitness Education Online.

Personal trainers Jono Petrohilos and Travis Mattern first met when they were in primary school playing rugby league for the Brighton Seagulls.

The pair both ran bootcamps as trainers for years before moving into educating personal trainers.

Travis, with an education degree and experience in teaching, and Jono, with a deep understanding of what it takes to be a personal trainer, worked together to establish Fitness Education Online in 2014.

Fast forward to today and the pair now run one of the most successful online fitness education companies in Australia with many awards to show for it.

Fitness Education Online has been awarded for the unique online delivery. Picture supplied

Awarded for success

In 2020 Jono was named Fitness Australia's Educator of the Year by AUSactive.

Two years later, in 2022, Fitness Education Online was awarded CEC provider of the Year by AUSactive National Awards.

"Our focus is on being an online provider," Jono said.

"In today's world no one has time to give up a year or two to study face to face."

The way the course is presented and delivered sets it apart from others offered online.

All learning styles catered for

The course content is broken down in various formats to ensure all learning styles are catered for.

The same information in each topic is available as in video, audio and written format.

This adaptation of content happened over the past 10 years in response to participant feedback.

Course participants are also invited to join in conversations on social media and there are also online meetings where they can connect with each other.

"We have a focus on being an online provider so we have entertaining videos, Facebook groups and live webinars,"

"Our content isn't just a manual to read over with questions to answers."

Fitness Education Online founders Jono Petrohilos (left) and Travis Mattern are dedicated to setting their students up for success as personal trainers and business owners. Picture supplied

Setting up their students for success

"I understand what a rewarding career personal training is but also how challenging it can be," Jono said.

"It can be a great career because you stay fit and healthy, for the most part you can pick your own hours, help people and transform lives.

"It's a great career for people to choose and it's really rewarding but like any job if you don't get the right training it can be really hard.

"That's why I like training personal trainers, I'm just educating them in fitness but also setting them up for success in running a business."

It's this understanding which saw the addition of business education provided alongside the certificate requirements.

"Nine out of 10 personal trainers will be running their own business or working as contractors at gyms," Jono said.

"The certificate doesn't cover the business side so add some elements in and offer additional resources so our students are not only qualified PTs but also know how to start and run their own business."