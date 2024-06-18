Cronulla Winter Market returns with 150 stalls on June 29-30 weekend

Updated
The Cronulla Winter Market will be held on both days of the June 29-30 weekend, from 10am to 3pm, at Don Lucas Reserve, Wanda.
Cambridge Markets director Rebecca Starr said there would be more than 150 stalls, offering a diverse range of fashion, art, crafts, homewares, kids' products, candles, gifts, food, and more across two fantastic locations.
"Attendees can enjoy delicious international cuisine to suit all tastes, live music, and numerous activities for children," she said.
"The stalls will include jewellery from Bowerbird Jewellery and Fern works, original Panama hats from Perez Trading, award-winning spirits and wine from Wolf and Woman distillery and Petersons Wines & Savannah Estate, hand-poured candles and natural beauty products from local favourite Verve."
"Food offerings will include cookies and brownies from THICC Cookies & BIGG Brownies, tasty treats from G-Free Donuts, cult favourite Gelato Messina or sweet and savoury Mediterranean delights from Hangout bakery and patisserie.
"The huge huge range of hot food will include Piggy & Moo, Lamb Canyon, Vietbanhmese, FrittoItalian Street Food and Mojo Picon.Don't forget ."
The market will be pet friendly.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.