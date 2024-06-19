Oatley families miss out in Budget: Coure

NSW State Budget has left local residents disappointed and frustrated with a lack of investment in important community projects and cost-of-living relief, Oatley MP Mark Coure has said.
Mr Coure has criticised the State Government for their lack of care shown towards the Oatley electorate, which has received little funding in this year's 2024-25 State Budget.
"This terrible budget handed down by the Treasurer in Parliament, is a slap in the face for the hardworking families doing it tough in our local community." Mr Coure said.
"Not only has this government not funded any local projects, but it has also failed to announce not one single new cost-of-living rebate this year.
"In a cost-of-living crisis the only thing Labor know how to do is make it even harder to manage the family budget.
"Local families aren't getting their Back to School vouchers back, they aren't getting their Active or Creative Kids vouchers back and they aren't receiving a single new rebate to relieve cost-of-living pressures."
"This ear's budget again saw:
. No funding to rebuild Carss Park Swimming Pool.
. No funding to upgrade Peakhurst West Swimming Pool.
. No funding for upgrades to any of our local schools.
. No funding for the Oatley-Como Walkway and Cycleway.
. No funding for any upgrades to Belmore Road or the widening of the bridge over the train line at Riverwood.
. No funding to revitalise Salt Pan Creek Reserve in Riverwood.
"Whilst I am pleased to see funding for 19 school crossing supervisors, many of which were funded under the previous government, and also continued funding for the completion of Stage 1 and planning of Stage 2A of our King Georges Road widening, I am disappointed that many local projects received no funding whatsoever," Mr Coure said.
