St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Oatley families miss out in Budget: Coure

June 19 2024 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
"Local families aren't receiving a single new rebate to relieve cost-of-living pressures," Oatley MP Mark Coure said.
"Local families aren't receiving a single new rebate to relieve cost-of-living pressures," Oatley MP Mark Coure said.

NSW State Budget has left local residents disappointed and frustrated with a lack of investment in important community projects and cost-of-living relief, Oatley MP Mark Coure has said.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.