Fun and workshops: Pavilion Performing Arts Centre releases July school holidays program

The Pavilion Performing Arts Centre Sutherland is offering a combination of fun and engaging workshops in its July school holiday program.
The holidays run from July 8-19 July.
Programming co-ordinator Sean Moloney said, "Following the resounding success of the 2023 Play! Kids Festival, we're expanding our offerings into the July school holidays.
"In the current economic climate, we know how important it is to have workshops and experiences that won't break the bank for families.
"That is why we have worked with these show partners to present a cost-effective program, with tickets for all performances on the mainstage just $29 and workshops starting at just $25."
The program starts on July 9 with In The Zone by Shaun Parker and Company - "a performance fusing hip-hop dance with gaming technology to craft a vibrant and thrilling dance-theatre production aimed at empowering young audience members".
"Utilising AirSticks technology, dancer Libby Montilla will transport the audience into the realm of video games through dance, incorporating elements like locking, popping, waving, and body-ticking," a Pavilion statement said.
"Montilla will also be sticking around post-performance to run two targeted hip-hop dance classes where audience members can learn moves featured in the performance.
"The workshops continue into the second week, with Circus Experience running bespoke circus/acrobatic classes right in The Pavilion foyer for kids and adults alike.
"Running across two days (July 15-16), grab your little tumblers and twirlers for circus workshops where they will learn the circus basics, followed by more advanced acrobatics and aerial classes for teens and adults in the afternoon and evening.
"Rounding off the program, The Pavilion will be bringing Fringe Festival favourites to the mainstage, with circus duo Sam Oldham and Josie Wardrobe presenting Children Are Stinky!
"A multiple award-winning show, this highly innovative and skilled acrobatic show is accompanied by a rocking 80s soundtrack and funny anecdotes even Mum and Dad will enjoy.
Tickets for all performances are available through The Pavilion website: https://thepavilionarts.au/
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.