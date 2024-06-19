Sutherland Shire Business Chamber named best in Sydney for second year running

Sutherland Shire Business Chamber has been named the best in Sydney for the second year in a row.
The recognition was given in the 2024 Sydney Business Awards, presented by peak business organisation Business NSW.
The event, which was jointly hosted by City of Sydney, was attended by more than 400 people.
Sutherland Shire Business Chamber was the shire's only winner in a range of categories.
Award winners will represent Sydney at State Business Awards in October.
Chamber president Jeanne Zweck said, "We are humbled by this recognition, which is a testament to the hard work, dedication and innovative spirit of our Board and business community.
"Our success for the second consecutive year reflects our unwavering commitment to provide genuine support and value to our business community. We strive to foster an environment where everyone can thrive."
Ms Zweck said the chamber was particularly excited about the growth and impact of its new Young Professional Network, Evolve.
"This initiative is designed to empower the next generation of leaders and ensure the continued success of businesses in the Sutherland Shire," she said.
"Additionally, our upcoming Shark Dive event on June 27 shines a spotlight on local startups, showcasing the incredible talent and entrepreneurial spirit within our community.
