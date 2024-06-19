Hundreds join in largest celebration of Christian unity in St George

More than 700 people attended the 2024 Celebrate Jesus event in Hurstville last weekend, described as the largest celebration of Christian unity in the St George area to date.
A total of 55 local churches were represented, along with schools, Christian organisations, politicians, police and community groups.
Hosted by Christian Alliance Inc at Hurstville Entertainment Centre on Saturday, 15 June, the event was described as a day filled with unity, joy and the celebration of the Christian faith.
It featured a range of presentations from various churches and Christian organisations, showcasing the rich cultural tapestry and shared faith of the local Christian community.
Participants enjoyed songs, dances, and musical performances, all delivered in vibrant costumes and styles by participating churches and Christian organisations from the St George region and surrounding areas.
Christian Alliance Inc. is an organisation committed to fostering unity among various Christian denominations, cultures, and ethnicities.
By collaborating with respected community members and leaders from diverse Christian backgrounds, Christian Alliance aims to promote a sense of togetherness and shared faith within the Christian community through annual concert-style gatherings held in Sydney.
The event was organised by Bexley Uniting Church Elder, Mikall Chong, Pastor Andrew Harper of the Bay City Church, Ben Irawan of the Kingdom Culture Christian School Arncliffe, Joseph Solano of St Thomas More Catholic Church Brighton-Le-Sands, Deacon Raymond Hung of St Thomas More Catholic Church, and Bayside Councillor Paul Sedrak.
"Celebrate Jesus underscored the shared faith in Jesus Christ, aiming to build a strong sense of community and mutual respect," Councillor Sedrak said.
"The event highlighted the core message of Christianity and fostered lasting bonds within the Christian community," he said.
Attendees included Federal Member for Cook Simon Kennedy, NSW Opposition Leader and Member for Cronulla Mark Speakman, State Member for Oatley, Shadow Minister for Multiculturalism Mark Coure, Georges River Council Mayor Sam Elmir, Bayside Council Mayor Bill Saravinovski, St George Police Superintendent Paul Dunstan, and Acting Assistant Police Commissioner Despa Fitzgerald.
Church leaders attended included: His Grace Bishop Christodoulos of Magnesia (Greek Orthodox), His Grace Bishop Daniel (Coptic Orthodox), Fr Yacub Barkat (Catholic Archdiocese of Sydney), Rev. Dr. Hawea Jackson (Uniting Church), Pastor Daz Farrell (Church of Christ), Captain Matt Cairns (Salvation Army) and Pastor Andrew Harper (Australian Christian Churches).
"We are grateful to have celebrated and witnessed the unity and diversity of the Christian community in Sydney," Cr Sedrak said.
"We extend our heartfelt thanks to all who participated and made this extraordinary celebration of faith, unity, and community spirit possible and look forward to what God might be planning for next year's Easter themed Christian Alliance Inc event as well as watching the celebrations grow with each year that passes."
For more information or to be involved with 2025's Easter program, please contact:
Christian Alliance Inc. Email: christianallianceinc@gmail.com
