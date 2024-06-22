St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Ice Zoo skates into Bayside

JG
By Jim Gainsford
Updated June 22 2024 - 3:29pm, first published 3:27pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ice Zoo owner Peter Lynch at the Princes Highway site that has been approved for a new Olympic standard ice skating rink. Picture: Chris Lane
Ice Zoo owner Peter Lynch at the Princes Highway site that has been approved for a new Olympic standard ice skating rink. Picture: Chris Lane

The owner of the $10.7 million ice skating rink approved for Wolli Creek last week said the venue will be a catalyst for change for the area and be a showpiece for the sport in Sydney.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.