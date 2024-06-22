Ice Zoo skates into Bayside

The owner of the $10.7 million ice skating rink approved for Wolli Creek last week said the venue will be a catalyst for change for the area and be a showpiece for the sport in Sydney.
Peter and Elizabeth Lynch plan to build an Olympic-standard ice skating rink at 137a Princes Highway on the site of the former Legion Cabs headquarters.
To be called Ice Zoo, it will carry the Olympic rings.
A number of Ice Zoo's coach's at their existing ice skating rink at Mascot are Olympians.
This includes Mrs Lynch who competed under the name Elizabeth Cain in the 1980 Winter Olympics in Lake Placid in the United States.
She and her brother, Peter were first medallists in the International Skating Union Championships in Mejeve in France.
"Ice skating is a family tradition," Mr Lynch said. "Liz and I met at the Canterbury Ice Skating Rink. Liz was 10 and I was 12. Both our children are involved in the sport, one as a figure skater and the other is an ice hockey player.
"We have run the ice rink as a family. We are very community-minded."
Mr Lynch said ice skating is more than a sport.
"A lot of sports are just athletic requiring fitness and aerobics," he said.
"Figure skating combines artistic expression and athleticism."
And it is not just a sport for the young
"The sport used to focus on younger people. Now people compete into their 60s and people skate into their 80s.
"Ice skating is actually four different sports - ice hockey, figure skating, curling and speed skating. We will host all of these," Mr Lynch said.
"The new ice skating rink will also be a welcoming place for people with disability. We want to encourage people with disability to try skating to be able to experience the joy of gliding across the ice effortlessly."
The Ice Zoo will be used for private training from 5.30am each day and be open to the general public from 9am Monday to Friday, and 10am Saturday and Sunday.
Public skating sessions would run for 90 minutes. A Disco on ice will be held weekly on Saturday's from 6pm - 8.30pm. Children's birthday parties are held on Saturdays and Sundays 10am - 6pm.
The ice skating rink will host a maximum of 12 special events per year, including ice skating competitions four to five times annually, held Sundays from 4pm to 8pm and including up to 60 competitors.
Junior ice hockey league games, run by Ice Hockey NSW will be held on Sunday mornings prior to 10.00am with a maximum of 40 players from mid-March to October.
A highlight of the year will be the annual Christmas ice skating spectacular.
"It is very important for the ice skating community to have a Christmas ice skating show. This involves about 50 to 60 skaters and is the highlight of the year for them," Mr Lynch said.
Work on the Wolli Creek ice skating rink will start in about a month and construction should take about a year.
"Importantly it will bring jobs," Mr Lynch said. "At our existing rink we provide employment for about 50 to 60 people and we expect to do the same here.
"We are not creating a five-year building but a property for the next 50 years that is a base for our sport in Sydney," he said.
"We are trying to create a showpiece for the sport in Sydney."
