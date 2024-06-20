Enter the dragon at Hurstville Gallery

A striking artwork of a dragon by Chinese Australian Artist Dr Fan Dongwang has been donated to the Hurstville Museum and Gallery.
Dr Dr Fan Dongwang studied traditional Chinese art at the Shanghai School of Arts and Crafts. Now based in Sydney, he has won many awards including the Mosman Art Prize, Liverpool City Art Prize and Art on The Rocks Prize. He was twice the finalist at the Wynne and Sulman Prizes and was selected as a finalist in the 2023 Georges River Art Prize.
Last February his work was showcased in the exhibition Empyrean Landscape: Year of the Dragon at Hurstville Museum and Gallery to coincide with Georges River Council's Lunar New Year festival.
The exhibition featured paintings and drawings by Dr Fan Dongwang, who has explored images of the dragon for many decades, from jade carving, through to acrylic painting.
Following the exhibition, James Fan, Dr Fan's Dongwang 's son, approached the Hurstville Museum and Gallery to donate an artwork by his father from his personal collection.
Georges River Councillor Nancy Liu helped to coordinate the procedure with the Council for the donation.
The artwork titled 'Dragon' has been donated to the Hurstville Museum and Gallery collection in accordance with the Australian Government's Cultural Gifts Program which offers tax incentives to encourage people to donate cultural items to public art galleries, museums, libraries and archives in Australia. The estimated value of the 'Dragon' artwork is $3,000.
At the May 27 council meeting, Cr Liu moved a Notice of Motion for the Council to recognise the achievements of artist Dr Fan Dongwang and acknowledge the donation of Dragon artwork to the gallery.
"For Georges River Council, the dragon logo represents our future and acknowledges our past," Cr Liu said.
"The Dragon references the legend of Saint George, representing Council's connection with the wider St George area and our aim to be a positive leader for change.
"The dragon is also a significant cultural symbol for many Asian communities representing prosperity, good luck, and harmony. In Chinese mythology and folklore, dragons symbolise power, strength and dignity," Cr Liu said.
Simon Chan, Director of an art gallery Art Atrium and local artist Ginger Li, President of the Australian Chinese Heritage Paper Art Club Inc. both representing the art industry, spoke in support of Dr Fan Dongwang and his donation.
