Trams after Dark to be held on Saturday night for Winter Solstice

Sydney Tramway Museum at Loftus is holding a special event on Saturday night June 22 for the Winter Solstice.
Trams After Dark will run between 4pm and 8pm.
Two heritage buses will carry visitors between the Car Hole Cafe in Eton Street, at Sutherland and the tram museum every 30 minutes from 4pm.
Three trams will be in operation, including two which used to run in Sydney along with the museum's rate Nagasaki Electric Tramway model.
The picnic area open, and there will be Displays by Cape Don Society, the Illawarra Light Railway and The Coin Man!
The Illawarra Light Railway stand will tell the history of light railways in Australia, as well as show the museum's operating exhibits, including a C Class tram re-gauged into 2ft.
Railway coins and special beanies and hats beanies will be on sale.
