Recycled clothing pop-up shop to be held in Gunnamatta Pavilion

A pop-up recycled clothing shop will operate from Gunnamatta Pavilion, Cronulla on Sunday June 30 between 10am and 2pm.
Thrift be Told, which has had previous events at other locations in Sutherland Shire, says this will be "our biggest event to date".
"Recycling pre-loved fashion items promotes sustainable living and prevents lots of clothing ending up in landfills," the operator said.
"The event has grown significantly and looks to be big this weekend in Gunnamatta Pavilion."
