Recycled clothing pop-up shop to be held in Gunnamatta Pavilion

June 20 2024 - 5:00pm
A previous recycled clothes event held in Sutherland Shire. Picture Facebook
A pop-up recycled clothing shop will operate from Gunnamatta Pavilion, Cronulla on Sunday June 30 between 10am and 2pm.

